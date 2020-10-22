Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
CPRT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Copart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
