Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Copart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.