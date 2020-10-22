Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

CLB stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,949. The company has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

