Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CRSR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

