Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CRSR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

