Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSR. Barclays initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

