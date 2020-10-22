Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

