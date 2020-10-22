Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.28.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $32.90 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

