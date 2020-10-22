Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTVA. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of CTVA opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

