Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CICC Research

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

