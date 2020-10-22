Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georgina Wraight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

CVET stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Covetrus Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.