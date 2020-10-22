Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in General Electric by 49.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

