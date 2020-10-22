Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

LSF opened at $49.37 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone acquired 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

