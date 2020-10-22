Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $400.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $400.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. Tesla has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $502.49. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $78,964,959. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

