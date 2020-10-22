Credit Suisse Group Increases Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $30.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZRE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.47. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.