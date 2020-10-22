Credit Suisse Group Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

PINS opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock worth $174,643,324.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

