Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

BEP opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

