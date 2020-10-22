Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.