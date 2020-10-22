Critical Survey: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) vs. XT Energy Group (NASDAQ:XTEG)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

American Superconductor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Superconductor and XT Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Superconductor presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Superconductor and XT Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $63.84 million 5.45 -$17.10 million ($1.02) -14.80 XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.90 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

XT Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Superconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of American Superconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor -23.81% -24.60% -15.31% XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42%

Summary

American Superconductor beats XT Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 MW and higher. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; resilient electric grid systems, which provide protection against the adverse effects that follow the loss of critical substation facilities in urban areas; and ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature. American Superconductor Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

