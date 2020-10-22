CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

