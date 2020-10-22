Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.46.

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $90.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

