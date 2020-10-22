Crust Achieves Market Cap of $4.87 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $589,403.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00037825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003579 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 998,613 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

