Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 662,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 649,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cryoport by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.