CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 97.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CCLP opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.22. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

