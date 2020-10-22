CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.