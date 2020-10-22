CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

