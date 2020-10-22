CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.78 and last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 152756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $10,797,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

