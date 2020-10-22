CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CURI opened at $10.67 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.06.
About CuriosityStream
