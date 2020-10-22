DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

