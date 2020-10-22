DA Davidson Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Neutral

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
CHMG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
