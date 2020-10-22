DA Davidson Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Neutral

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CHMG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

