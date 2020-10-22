DA Davidson Weighs in on BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

BXS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $456,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,663.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.