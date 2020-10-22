Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $20.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

DAN stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 17,529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 629.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 345,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

