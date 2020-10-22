Danone S.A. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

