Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Roth Capital

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE DAR opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

