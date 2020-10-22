Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Roth Capital

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.
NYSE DAR opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
