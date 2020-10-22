Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

Datadog stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,108.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,331,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,562,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,488,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 746.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

