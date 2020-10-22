DDKoin (DDK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,448.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00017691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $142,448.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

