Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

