Dearborn Partners LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $350,000. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,977,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,706,000 after buying an additional 1,028,362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

T stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

