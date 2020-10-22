Dearborn Partners LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

