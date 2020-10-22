Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,585.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,078.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,511.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,443.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

