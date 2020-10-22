Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 263.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 60,138.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

