Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BofA Securities raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

