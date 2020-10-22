Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $253.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.06.

NYSE:DECK opened at $247.64 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

