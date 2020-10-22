Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $285.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $247.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

