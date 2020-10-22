Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $16.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

NYSE:DK opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.95. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Delek US’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

