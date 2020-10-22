Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

