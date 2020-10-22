Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $21.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 445,915 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $10,103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.