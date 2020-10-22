Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

