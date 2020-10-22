Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $98.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.