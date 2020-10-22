Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

TER opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,802. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 154.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

