Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $93.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 164,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

